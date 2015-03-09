版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 01:15 BJT

BRIEF-Straumann partners with Amann Girrbach to enter in-lab milling segment

March 9 Straumann Holding AG :

* Partners with Amann Girrbach to enter in-lab milling segment

* New Straumann CARES M series in-lab milling machine developed and manufactured by Amann Girrbach

* Straumann pre-milled blanks enable labs to produce one-piece custom abutments with Straumann original connections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
