版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 14:53 BJT

BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank FY 2014 net income up 35.0 pct to CHF 72.6 mln

March 10 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* FY 2014 dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share

* Tier 1 ratio as of Dec 31, 2014 of 18.3 percent

* Says FY 2014 net income rose by 35.0 percent to 72.6 million Swiss francs ($73.33 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9901 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐