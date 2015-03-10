BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank FY 2014 net income up 35.0 pct to CHF 72.6 mln

BRIEF-New Value sells 24.5% of share capital in Idiag AG to a private investor
* Today sold all its shares and loans in Idiag AG to a private investor
March 10 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :
* FY 2014 dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share
* Tier 1 ratio as of Dec 31, 2014 of 18.3 percent
* Says FY 2014 net income rose by 35.0 percent to 72.6 million Swiss francs ($73.33 million)
* Cosmo announces the launch of Eleview(TM) for use in gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures in the USA
* Traders optimistic Fed will hint Wednesday at June rate hike