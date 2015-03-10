BRIEF-Huber und Suhner FY 2014 net income CHF 59.2 mln, up 82.2 pct

March 10 Huber und Suhner AG :

* FY 2014 rise in net income, 59.2 million Swiss francs ($59.83 million), was even more striking, soaring to an increase of over 80 pct on the previous year

* FY sales 748.5 million francs, 4 percent up

* Will propose a 75 pct higher dividend of 1.40 francs per share

* Sees FY 2015 organic sales (before currency, copper and portfolio effects) to remain at the previous year's level

* FY operating profit 69.0 million francs, 33.7 percent up

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT margin of 6-7.5 pct before possible one-off costs, which would still meet the declared medium term EBIT margin target range of 6-9 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Gm82qd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)