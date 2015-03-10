版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Prudential says Tidjane Thiam to step down as CEO

March 10 Prudential Plc

* Prudential board change

* Tidjane Thiam to step down

* Successor to be announced shortly

* Thiam has agreed to join Credit Suisse as CEO

* "we have identified a successor and expect to be able to announce a new ceo once regulatory approval process has been completed" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
