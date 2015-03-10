版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-UBS AG raises its stake in Atlantik Petrol Urunleri to 9.81 pct

March 10 Istanbul Stock Exchange:

* UBS AG raises its stake at Atlantik Petrol Urunleri to 9.81 percent from 4.91 percent

* UBS AG London Branch buys 600,000 shares at 2.1 million lira ($804,290) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6110 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
