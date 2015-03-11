版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine signs distribution deal for smartheart in Japan

March 11 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Signs distribution agreement for smartheart device with USCI Holdings, Inc., of Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
