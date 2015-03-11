BRIEF-Valeo and Mobileye sign a technology cooperation agreement

BRIEF-Intellicheck Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Intellicheck announces first quarter 2017 financial results
March 11 Valeo
* Valeo and Mobileye sign a technology cooperation agreement
* Will design and industrialize range of camera solutions and sensor fusion products using Mobileye's EyeQ family of microprocessors and computer vision algorithms
* Mobileye and Valeo also in exclusive cooperation to develop a joint product proposition for the automated driving market, combining vision and laser scan Source text: bit.ly/1Msc5VU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S