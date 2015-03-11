版本:
BRIEF-Valeo and Mobileye sign a technology cooperation agreement

March 11 Valeo

* Valeo and Mobileye sign a technology cooperation agreement

* Will design and industrialize range of camera solutions and sensor fusion products using Mobileye's EyeQ family of microprocessors and computer vision algorithms

* Mobileye and Valeo also in exclusive cooperation to develop a joint product proposition for the automated driving market, combining vision and laser scan Source text: bit.ly/1Msc5VU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
