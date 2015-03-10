版本:
BRIEF-Merck Serono, Illumina to collaborate on cancer diagnostics

March 10 Merck KGaA

* Merck Serono and Illumina enter strategic collaboration for diagnostics in oncology

* Collaboration will include development of diagnostic, worldwide regulatory approvals, and global commercialization Source text: bit.ly/1Ad3kY0 Further company coverage:
