版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-Matador Private Equity H1 net loss 43,174 Swiss francs

March 11 Matador Private Equity AG :

* H1 net loss 43,174 Swiss francs ($43,243) Source text - bit.ly/1b1gim5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9984 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
