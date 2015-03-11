BRIEF-TAKKT buys direct marketing specialist for customized printed displays in USA

BRIEF-Intellicheck Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Intellicheck announces first quarter 2017 financial results
March 11 TAKKT AG :
* Acquires direct marketing specialist for customized printed displays in USA
* Takkt group company Takkt America Holding Inc. entered into a purchase agreement for acquisition of post-up stand group of companies based near Cleveland
* Purchase price that was agreed upon for 100 percent of shares will be paid in two installments
* An initial purchase price installment of $15 million is to be paid upon closing of transaction
* Another fixed installment of $1.5 million is due in 2018
* Additional potential and variable purchase price component of up to $13.5 million depends on achievement of company's performance goals over next three years and is also payable in Q2 of 2018
* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S