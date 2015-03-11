版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Ormonde Mining confirms approach by Almonty Industries

March 11 Ormonde Mining Plc

* Confirms, as announced by Almonty Industries Inc that it last night received an unsolicited indicative non-binding proposal with respect to a potential offer for ormonde

* Proposal from almonty does not include any material detail as to how necessary project financing for barruecopardo project would be secured

* Will respond to almonty and provide a further update to shareholders in relation to this approach in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
