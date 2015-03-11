BRIEF-NN Group prices senior debt offering of eur 600 million

BRIEF-Omeros reports Q1 revenue $12.3 million
* Omeros Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
March 11 NN Group Nv
* NN Group NV : NN Group prices senior debt offering of eur 600 million
* Has priced eur 600 million senior unsecured notes with a fixed rate coupon of 1 pct per annum and a maturity of 7 years
* Intends to use proceeds of notes for general corporate purposes including repayment of existing indebtedness
* Notes are expected to be rated by Standard & Poor's (a-) and Moody's (baa2) and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam
* Says qtrly total revenue $15.5 million versus $14.7 million
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces secondary offering of common stock