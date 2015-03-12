BRIEF-Dufry FY EBITDA up 12.6 pct to CHF 575.6 mln

March 12 Dufry AG :
* Turnover of Dufry reached an all-time high at 4,196.6
million Swiss francs ($4 billion) in 2014, representing a growth
of 17.5 percent
* FY gross profit grew by 17.0 percent to 2,463.1 million
Swiss francs
* EBITDA increased by 12.6 percent and stood at 575.6
million Swiss francs in 2014
* In 2014, net earnings were 84.8 million francs with net
earnings attributable to equity holders amounting to 50.8
million Swiss francs
* In 2015, Dufry will concentrate its efforts on integration
of Nuance
* Aims to increase overall shops productivity, and will also
keep scanning market for new acquisition opportunities
($1 = 1.0104 Swiss francs)
