版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 14:28 BJT

BRIEF-Dufry FY EBITDA up 12.6 pct to CHF 575.6 mln

March 12 Dufry AG :

* Turnover of Dufry reached an all-time high at 4,196.6 million Swiss francs ($4 billion) in 2014, representing a growth of 17.5 percent

* FY gross profit grew by 17.0 percent to 2,463.1 million Swiss francs

* EBITDA increased by 12.6 percent and stood at 575.6 million Swiss francs in 2014

* In 2014, net earnings were 84.8 million francs with net earnings attributable to equity holders amounting to 50.8 million Swiss francs

* In 2015, Dufry will concentrate its efforts on integration of Nuance

* Aims to increase overall shops productivity, and will also keep scanning market for new acquisition opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0104 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐