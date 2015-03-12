BRIEF-Inficon FY operating profit $51.4 million, up 11.3 pct

March 12 Inficon Holding AG :

* Record-High sales in Q4 2014: sales of $86.4 million (Q4 2013: $80.5 million; +7.2 pct)

* Proposes to distribute 15.00 Swiss francs ($15) per share from reserves from capital contributions

* FY net profit $38.6 million (year ago: $35.3 million; +9.3 pct)

* FY operating profit $51.4 million (year ago: $46.2 million; +11.3 pct)

* Expects for current business year 2015 sales between $300 million and $330 million and an operating profit of $48 million to $58 million