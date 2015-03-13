版本:
BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition FY 2014 operating profit up 31.1 pct to CHF 41.2 mln

March 13 Compagnie Financiere Tradition :

* FY 2014 consolidated revenue of 837.5 million Swiss francs ($833.17 million) compared with 874.4 million francs in 2013

* FY 2014 operating profit increased by 31.1 pct in constant currencies to 41.2 million francs

* FY 2014 consolidated net profit was 32.0 million francs compared with 21.7 million francs in 2013

* To propose FY 2014 dividend of 3.00 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0052 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
