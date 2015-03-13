BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition FY 2014 operating profit up 31.1 pct to CHF 41.2 mln

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
March 13 Compagnie Financiere Tradition :
* FY 2014 consolidated revenue of 837.5 million Swiss francs ($833.17 million) compared with 874.4 million francs in 2013
* FY 2014 operating profit increased by 31.1 pct in constant currencies to 41.2 million francs
* FY 2014 consolidated net profit was 32.0 million francs compared with 21.7 million francs in 2013
* To propose FY 2014 dividend of 3.00 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0052 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States