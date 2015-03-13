BRIEF-Mobilezone FY 2014 sales of CHF 388.6 mln, up 18.4 pct

March 13 Mobilezone AG :

* FY 2014 record sales of 388.6 million Swiss francs ($386.59 million), which is 18.4 percent higher than the previous year

* FY 2014 profit before tax increased to 28.8 million francs by 12.8 percent

* FY 2014 EBIT of 29.2 million francs (previous year: 25.8 million francs)

* To propose FY 2014 dividend of 0.60 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0052 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)