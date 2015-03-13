BRIEF-Evotec, Second Genome agree microbiome collaboration

March 13 Evotec AG

* Second Genome and Evotec to collaborate in microbiome discovery and development

* Collaboration comprises identification and optimisation of novel compounds as well as licence agreements for already existing assets developed by Evotec

* Agreement between Evotec and Second Genome triggers an undisclosed upfront payment

* Evotec is also eligible for pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory milestones as well as royalty payments related to commercialisation

