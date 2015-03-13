BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: final results of withdrawal process and execution modalities

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
March 13 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Communicates final results of withdrawal process and execution modalities
* At completion of offer period, 12 Cosmo shareholders elected to purchase 2,867 shares of total of 104,931 shares with respect to which cash exit rights were exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
