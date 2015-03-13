版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals: final results of withdrawal process and execution modalities

March 13 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Communicates final results of withdrawal process and execution modalities

* At completion of offer period, 12 Cosmo shareholders elected to purchase 2,867 shares of total of 104,931 shares with respect to which cash exit rights were exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐