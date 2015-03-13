BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology says Higher Court of Canton of Zurich approves convertible bond conversion

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
March 13 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Higher Court of the Canton of Zurich approves the conversion of the convertible bonds into shares
* Says superior composition authority of creditors of Canton of Zurich has ruled that sole resolution of bond restructuring is approved
* Says conversion of bonds into 77.49 million shares will take place in April provided that extraordinary shareholders' meeting approves capital increase
* After conversion, a total of around 108 million shares will be issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States