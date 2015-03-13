版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology says Higher Court of Canton of Zurich approves convertible bond conversion

March 13 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Higher Court of the Canton of Zurich approves the conversion of the convertible bonds into shares

* Says superior composition authority of creditors of Canton of Zurich has ruled that sole resolution of bond restructuring is approved

* Says conversion of bonds into 77.49 million shares will take place in April provided that extraordinary shareholders' meeting approves capital increase

* After conversion, a total of around 108 million shares will be issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
