BRIEF-Glencore confirms agreed to share exchange deal with Russneft

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
March 13 Glencore Plc
* Refers to Russian channel 24 television interview on 11 March 2015 with Mikhail Gutseriev, chairman of Russneft
* Confirms that it has agreed to a share exchange whereby Glencore would exchange these minority interests for a 49 pct shareholding in Russneft's holding company
* Contrary to certain media reports, no conversion has taken place of any of Russneft's outstanding loan commitments to Glencore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
