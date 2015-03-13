版本:
BRIEF-Glencore confirms agreed to share exchange deal with Russneft

March 13 Glencore Plc

* Refers to Russian channel 24 television interview on 11 March 2015 with Mikhail Gutseriev, chairman of Russneft

* Confirms that it has agreed to a share exchange whereby Glencore would exchange these minority interests for a 49 pct shareholding in Russneft's holding company

* Contrary to certain media reports, no conversion has taken place of any of Russneft's outstanding loan commitments to Glencore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
