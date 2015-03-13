BRIEF-Schlatter Industries to forego dividend payment for FY 2014

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
March 13 Schlatter Industries AG :
* FY 2014 recorded an order intake of 104.7 million Swiss francs ($104); (2013: 84.0 million Swiss francs)
* FY achieved net sales of 89.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 96.9 million Swiss francs) and had order backlog of 42.2 million Swiss francs at end of year (Dec. 31, 2013: 27.1 million francs)
* Aim is to increase its net sales in coming years and to further improve operating result
* For 2015 no substantial change in demand is expected
* Will propose to forego a dividend payment for 2014 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0046 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States