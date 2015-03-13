BRIEF-Altin announces results of share buyback

March 13 Altin AG :

* Announces results of share buyback

* Says share buyback through a put options programme launched on Feb. 27 has been successful as 3,741,610 put options out of 3,823,867 issued have been exercised on March 13, at 12.00 noon (CET) at end of exercise period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)