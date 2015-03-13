BRIEF-Altin announces results of share buyback

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
March 13 Altin AG :
* Announces results of share buyback
* Says share buyback through a put options programme launched on Feb. 27 has been successful as 3,741,610 put options out of 3,823,867 issued have been exercised on March 13, at 12.00 noon (CET) at end of exercise period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
