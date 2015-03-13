版本:
BRIEF-Pargesa Holding FY net profit rises to CHF 636.9 mln

March 13 Pargesa Holding SA :

* The proposed dividend is 2.27 Swiss francs per share

* FY 2014 net profit came in at 636.9 million Swiss francs ($634 million), compared with 393.9 million Swiss francs in 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1Fj6kYH Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0038 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
