瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 13:57 BJT

BRIEF-BFW liegenschaften to propose dividend out of reserves from from capital contributions of CHF 1.30 per share

March 16 BFW Liegenschaften AG :

* Instead of a dividend in FY 2015, general assembly will propose a dividend out of reserves from from capital contributions of 1.30 Swiss francs ($1) per share A and 0.13 francs per share B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0060 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
