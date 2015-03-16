版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Calida Holding FY 2014 net sales doubled to CHF 412.4 mln

March 16 Calida Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net sales doubled to 412.4 million Swiss francs ($409.94 million) and net income increased to 23.6 million francs

* FY 2014 EBIT after non-recurring costs increased by 29.5 percent from 21.0 million francs to 27.2 million francs

* FY 2014 net income increased from 10.6 million francs year ago to 23.6 million francs

* Sees FY 2015 significantly lower net result, provided that the current monetary situation doesn't improve significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0060 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
