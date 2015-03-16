版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Helvetia Holding FY 2014 result after tax CHF 393 mln, up 8.1 pct

March 16 Helvetia Holding AG :

* FY 2014 requested dividend distribution: 18.00 Swiss francs per share (2013: 17.50 francs per share)

* FY 2014 IFRS result after tax: 393 million Swiss francs ($391.01 million) (2013: 364 million francs; +8.1 pct)

* FY 2014 combined ratio (net): 93.1 pct (2013: 93.6 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0051 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
