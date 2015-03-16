版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 14:40 BJT

BRIEF-Jacquet Metal Service enters exclusive negotiations with Schmolz & Bickenbach

March 16 Jacquet Metal Service SA :

* Enters exclusive negotiations with Schmolz & Bickenbach AG for the acquisition of its special steel distribution network Source text: bit.ly/1bbhgwh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
