BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach in discussions with Jacquet Metal Service on sale of distribution activities

March 16 Schmolz&Bickenbach AG :

* Says is in exclusive discussions with Jacquet Metal Service on a sale of specific distribution activities

* Exclusivity agreement runs until June 30 Source text - bit.ly/1ETpOnT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
