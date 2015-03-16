版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 14:52 BJT

BRIEF-Holcim says Lafarge deal can no longer be pursued in present form

March 16 (Reuters) -

* Holcim says board has concluded that the combination agreement with Lafarge can no longer be pursued in its present form

* Holcim says has proposed to enter into negotiations in good faith around the exchange ratio and governance issues

* Holcim says Lafarge has indicated that it refuses to renegotiate, except the exchange ratio Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐