BRIEF-Holcim says Lafarge deal can no longer be pursued in present form

UPDATE 2-Generali looking to expand in asset management to lift profits
* Q1 net profit falls 9 pct, EBIT up 4.2 pct (Adds manager comments, shares, detail)
March 16 (Reuters) -
* Holcim says board has concluded that the combination agreement with Lafarge can no longer be pursued in its present form
* Holcim says has proposed to enter into negotiations in good faith around the exchange ratio and governance issues
* Holcim says Lafarge has indicated that it refuses to renegotiate, except the exchange ratio Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Q1 net profit falls 9 pct, EBIT up 4.2 pct (Adds manager comments, shares, detail)
SAO PAULO, May 11 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA and its creditors are discussing a restructuring plan allowing the indebted Brazilian infrastructure company to retain cash from potential asset sales while it downsizes further, three people familiar with the situation said.
* ECJ adviser says Uber not merely digital intermediary (Adds comments from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar)