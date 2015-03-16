BRIEF-Cargotec: MacGregor to supply Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship

BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
March 16 Cargotec Oyj :
* MacGregor supplied Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship with a crane and observation gondola called the North Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1