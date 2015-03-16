版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 15:07 BJT

BRIEF-Cargotec: MacGregor to supply Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship

March 16 Cargotec Oyj :

* MacGregor supplied Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship with a crane and observation gondola called the North Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐