中国
2015年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Holcim seeking changes to share exchange with Holcim - source

March 16 Holcim Is Proposing Exchange Ratio Of 0.875 Shares In The Swiss Cement Maker For Every Lafarge Share In Share Swap

Holcim is also seeking to change leadership of the combined group - source (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
