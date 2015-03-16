版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Aryzta H1 revenue up 13.6 pct to 2.39 bln euros

March 16 Aryzta AG :

* H1 group revenue increased by 13.6 pct to 2.39 billion euros ($2.52 billion)

* H1 group EBITA increased by 15.5 pct to 229.0 million euros

* H1 underlying fully diluted net profit increased by 6.6 pct to 144.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐