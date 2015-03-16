版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 14:20 BJT

BRIEF-Cosmo Pharmaceuticals shares start trading after redomiciliation of company

March 16 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Announces start of trading of shares after redomiciliation of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
