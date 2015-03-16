版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 16:39 BJT

BRIEF-Brighter chooses Helbling Technik Bern as new partner

March 16 Brighter publ AB :

* Strengthens the development team further with Helbling as new partner

* Has engaged Helbling Technik Bern AG, a global independent Swiss contract engineering, design and innovation company

* Helbling Technik Bern AG is supporting its clients to design, develop and bring into market innovative medical solutions to improve day lives of individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
