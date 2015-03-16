版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology: EGM approves capital increase by 77.49 mln shares

March 16 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting approves all resolutions

* These resolutions, among other things, consist of an ordinary capital increase of 77.49 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
