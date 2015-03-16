版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-Germany's BDB association to take over DuesselHyp

March 16 (Reuters) -

* German banking association BDB says to take over Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank

* German banking association BDB says to take over Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank from Lone Star Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐