BRIEF-Bellevue Group AGM - Thomas von Planta elected new Chairman

March 16 Bellevue Group AG :

* Annual general meeting elected Thomas von Planta, who had already served on board of directors, Chairman

* Former Chairman Walter Knabenhans was not standing for re-election

* Dividend of 1.00 Swiss francs per share will be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
