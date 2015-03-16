版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 17日 星期二 00:37 BJT

BRIEF-Boards of Fairfax and Brit say offer document being published

March 16 Brit Plc

* Boards of Fairfax and Brit are pleased to announce that offer document containing full terms of, and conditions to, offer and procedures for acceptance is being published

* Offer will remain open until later of 15 April 2015 and 14 calendar days after becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BRIT.L FFH.TO]
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐