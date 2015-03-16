BRIEF-Boards of Fairfax and Brit say offer document being published

BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 16 Brit Plc
* Boards of Fairfax and Brit are pleased to announce that offer document containing full terms of, and conditions to, offer and procedures for acceptance is being published
* Offer will remain open until later of 15 April 2015 and 14 calendar days after becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BRIT.L FFH.TO]
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Proposes to acquire Engie E&P International S.A. For $3.9 billion; Neptune is backed by funds advised by the Carlyle Group Source text : (http://bit.ly/2r3VYIO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 11 First-quarter operational margins at Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA seem "sustainable" over time, indicating the Brazilian phone carrier that is under bankruptcy protection is generating cash flow, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.