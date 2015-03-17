BRIEF-Forbo Holding FY 2014 group profit up 12.0 pct to CHF 123.4 mln

March 17 Forbo Holding AG :
* FY 2014 net sales of 1,226.8 million Swiss francs ($1.22
billion) (previous year: 1,199.7 million francs)
* FY 2014 EBIT rose by 10.1 pct to 149.4 million francs
(previous year: 135.7 million francs)
* FY 2014 group profit from continuing operations was up by
12.0 pct to 123.4 million francs (previous year: 110.2 million
francs)
* FY 2014 dividend increase from 14 francs to 16 francs
* Sees FY 2015 increase in sales and profitability in local
currencies
* Sees FY 2015 sales and profit in corporate currency to be
eroded once local results are translated into swiss francs
* Sees FY 2015 group profit from continuing operations that
is at same level as in previous year
($1 = 1.0081 Swiss francs)
