BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding FY 2014 turnover down to CHF 5.5 bln from CHF 5.7 bln year ago

March 17 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* FY 2014 stable turnover of 5,508 million Swiss francs
($5.46 billion) compared to prior year in organic terms,
despite, a challenging business environment (2013: 5,669 million
francs)
* FY 2014 EBITA 122.2 million francs (2013: 150.1 million
francs)
* FY 2014 EBIT 85.7 million francs (2013: 112.9 million
francs)
* FY 2014 net result of 67.4 million francs similar to prior
year's level (2013: 69.2 million francs)
* Unchanged dividend of 7.50 francs per share proposed for
FY 2014
* For the years from 2015 to 2017, Kuoni Group aims to
achieve annual growth (CAGR) significantly higher than the 3.8
pct industry growth rate forecast
($1 = 1.0080 Swiss francs)
