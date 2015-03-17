版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 17日 星期二 14:43 BJT

BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY 2014 sales up 19.4 pct to CHF 335.8 mln

March 17 Gurit Holding AG :

* Net sales for FY 2014 increase by 19.4 pct to 335.8 million Swiss francs ($332.87 million)

* Says FY 2014 operating profit rises to 14.2 million francs; cash flow of 7.6 million francs

* Proposed distribution of 8.50 francs per bearer share

* Is confident that it will continue to grow in 2015 and will continue to firmly work on further improvement of company`s operating profit level

* FY 2014 net profit of 11.1 million francs in 2014 (2013: 0.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0088 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐