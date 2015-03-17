BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY 2014 sales up 19.4 pct to CHF 335.8 mln

March 17 Gurit Holding AG :
* Net sales for FY 2014 increase by 19.4 pct to 335.8
million Swiss francs ($332.87 million)
* Says FY 2014 operating profit rises to 14.2 million
francs; cash flow of 7.6 million francs
* Proposed distribution of 8.50 francs per bearer share
* Is confident that it will continue to grow in 2015 and
will continue to firmly work on further improvement of company`s
operating profit level
* FY 2014 net profit of 11.1 million francs in 2014 (2013:
0.1 million francs)
