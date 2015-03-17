BRIEF-IG Group Q3 revenue down 5.1 pct due to Swiss franc movements

March 17 IG Group Holdings Plc
* Sudden movement in value of swiss franc reduced Q3 revenue
by 11.8 million stg to 91.8 million stg, 5.1 pct behind same
period last year (2014: 96.7 million stg)
* Excluding Swiss franc movement, on an underlying basis, Q3
revenue was up by 7.1 pct to 103.6 million stg
* Swiss franc movement also resulted in client debts of 18.4
million stg, of which majority are expected to be provided for
* At end of February, IG had over 2,600 funded stockbroking
accounts, of which around 70 pct are clients new to IG
* IG Group sees launching broader offering in dubai in Q4
and, over next twelve months, extending its stockbroking
offering to at least 3 more countries
