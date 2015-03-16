版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 17日 星期二 01:18 BJT

BRIEF-SFS Group acquires Thomas Minder Holding AG

March 16 SFS Group AG :

* Acquires Thomas Minder Holding AG

Source text - bit.ly/1EkbLlQ

