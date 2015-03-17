BRIEF-Ablynx starts first of phase IIb rheumatoid arthritis study with Abbvie

March 17 Ablynx NV
* Ablynx initiates the first of two phase IIb RA studies
with its anti-il-6r nanobody, partnered with Abbvie
* Study aims to identify optimum dose and frequency of
administration of ALX-0061 for next phases of development
* Study is expected to enrol 330 subjects in United States,
Europe and South America, who will be randomly assigned to
placebo or four different dose groups of ALX-0061 administered
subcutaneously
* Following completion of 24-week study, eligible subjects
will be invited to participate in an open-label extension study.
* Ablynx is responsible for phase II clinical development of
alx-0061 in both RA and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
* If results meet pre-defined success criteria, Abbvie will
exercise its right to in-license ALX-0061 and be responsible for
subsequent phase III clinical development and
commercialisation-CEO
