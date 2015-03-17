BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich FY 2014 profit up by CHF 68.8 mln to CHF 205.9 mln

March 17 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* FY revenue decreased by 1.2 percent from 975.1 million
Swiss francs ($966.88 million) to 963.5 million francs
* FY 2014 EBIT fell from 302 million francs year ago to
294.6 million francs
* FY 2014 EBITDA amounted to 523.3 million francs and is
thus 3.2 million francs lower than in the previous year
* FY consolidated profit of 205.9 million Swiss francs, 68.8
million Swiss francs over the previous year
* Sees FY 2015 passenger growth of one to two percent
* Dividend proposed 13.50 francs for FY 2014
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA, EBIT and net profit (without special
effects) higher than in the previous year
