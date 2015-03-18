BRIEF-Crealogix Holding H1 EBIT swings to loss of CHF 6.8 mln

March 18 Crealogix Holding AG :

* In first half of 2014/2015 financial year, generated sales of 23.9 million Swiss francs ($24 million)

* H1 sales of 23.9 million francs, translates to growth of 1.2 percent compared to prior-year period (23.7 million francs)

* H1 operating loss (EBIT) amounted to 6.8 million Swiss francs (first half 2013/2014: profit 1.1 million francs)

* This resulted in generating in H1 a consolidated loss of 5.2 million Swiss francs compared to a consolidated profit of 0.7 million Swiss francs in first half of 2013/2014

* As highlighted in previous year, sales in second half-year will not yet improve, especially given strong swiss franc.

* Anticipates sales growth of 10 per cent or more starting in 2015/2016 financial year and aim to return to a balanced result

* Starting in 2016/2017 financial year, expects improving profitability in addition to further growth in sales

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0056 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)