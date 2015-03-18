版本:
BRIEF-Tecan Group FY EBIT up to CHF 57.2 mln

March 18 Tecan Group AG :

* FY order entry of 417.4 million Swiss francs (2013: 386.1 million francs)

* FY EBIT of 57.2 million Swiss francs ($57 million); (2013: 54.8 million Swiss francs)

* FY sales of 399.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 388.3 million Swiss francs)

* FY full-year net profit of 40.2 million Swiss francs (2013: 45.7 million Swiss francs)

* Unchanged dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share proposed

* 2015 - full-year sales are forecast to increase with a double-digit rate in local currencies

* Sees 2015 EBITDA margin to expand by more than 100 basis points Source text - bit.ly/1DAjUaO Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0059 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
