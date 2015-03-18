版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Looser Holding proposes dividend of CHF 1.80 per share

March 18 Looser Holding AG :

* Proposes a dividend of 1.80 Swiss francs ($2) per share

Source text - bit.ly/1DAgVze Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0056 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐