BRIEF-Fundamenta Real Estate FY net profit up 23.4 pct to CHF 7.11 mln

March 17 Fundamenta Real Estate AG :

* FY 2014 rental income increased by 27.3 percent to 16.18 million Swiss francs ($16 million)

* FY net profit up 23.4 percent to 7.11 million Swiss francs

* Proposes distribution of 0.40 Swiss francs per share from reserves from capital contributions

Source text - bit.ly/1O2VgTk Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

