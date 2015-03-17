BRIEF-Fundamenta Real Estate FY net profit up 23.4 pct to CHF 7.11 mln

BRIEF-Roche holding ag says launches new cobas m 511 analyser
Says launches new cobas m 511 analyser
March 17 Fundamenta Real Estate AG :
* FY 2014 rental income increased by 27.3 percent to 16.18 million Swiss francs ($16 million)
* FY net profit up 23.4 percent to 7.11 million Swiss francs
* Proposes distribution of 0.40 Swiss francs per share from reserves from capital contributions
($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in leading the trial said in a statement issued by the Swiss drugmaker on Monday.
* Said on Sunday Partners Group and PSP Investments to acquire Cerba HealthCare, European operator of clinical pathology laboratories, from PAI Partners