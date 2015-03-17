BRIEF-Groupe Concoursmania acquires 3 Canadian games websites

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
March 17 Groupe Concoursmania SA :
* Acquires three Canadian games websites
* Websites acquired from Mastodonte Interactif
Source text: bit.ly/1EnnCj1
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi