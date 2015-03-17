版本:
2015年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Groupe Concoursmania acquires 3 Canadian games websites

March 17 Groupe Concoursmania SA :

* Acquires three Canadian games websites

* Websites acquired from Mastodonte Interactif

